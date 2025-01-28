President of Presidential Council Meets Congolese President to Discuss Libyan Reconciliation Steps

Dar es Salaam: The Chairman of the Presidential Council, Mohamed Al-Manfi, engaged in discussions with the Congolese President and Chairman of the African Union High-Level Committee on Libya, Denis Sassou Nguesso, during a meeting in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. This meeting took place on the sidelines of the African Heads of State Summit.

According to Libyan News Agency, the discussions focused on the national reconciliation project in Libya, reviewing the steps taken to promote national dialogue and support the country’s stability. The meeting highlighted the ongoing efforts to advance reconciliation and ensure peace in Libya.