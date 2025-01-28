Al-Nuwairi Discusses Cooperation in Energy Fields with Japanese Ambassador to Libya

Tripoli: The First Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Fawzi Al-Nuwairi, engaged in discussions with the Japanese Ambassador to Libya, Shimura Izuru, focusing on the latest political developments in Libya. The meeting took place at the Council’s branch headquarters in Tripoli.

According to Libyan News Agency, the discussions highlighted key issues of mutual interest between Libya and Japan, with a particular emphasis on economic cooperation. The dialogue primarily centered on collaboration in the energy sector, underscoring the potential for strengthening ties between the two nations in this critical field.