President of Presidential Council Meets Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs to Discuss Libya’s Foreign Policy

Tripoli: The President of the Presidential Council, Mohamed Al-Menfi, held a meeting with the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Taher Al-Baour. The discussions focused on Libya’s foreign policy in the coming period and various developments at local, regional, and international levels.

According to Libyan News Agency, the meeting reviewed the results of special meetings and agreements set to be signed at the upcoming tripartite meeting. This meeting, involving the heads of state of Libya, Tunisia, and Algeria, is scheduled to take place in Tripoli. Additionally, the outcomes of the recent Arab Summit concerning ongoing events in Gaza were also discussed.