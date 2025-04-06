Government of National Unity Highlights Discrepancies in Parallel Spending and Development Budget

Tripoli: The Government of National Unity has confirmed that the spending by the parallel government in 2024, which occurred outside official financial arrangements, amounted to 59 billion Libyan dinars. This figure is five times greater than the budget allocated for general development, which did not exceed 12 billion dinars.

According to Libyan News Agency, the Government of National Unity released a statement comparing parallel spending to development aspects and detailing public expenditures. The statement explained that this spending took place without consulting state institutions and oversight bodies. As a result, there have been repercussions on the national economy, including the depletion of cash reserves, an increase in public debt, a decline in the value of the Libyan dinar, a significant increase in prices, and a worsening of citizens’ living conditions.

The Government of National Unity emphasized the importance of presenting these facts to the Libyan people. It reiterated its call for the unification of financial institutions to operate under the umbrella of the state. This move is seen as essential to ensuring transparency and fairness in the distribution of resources and to protect the country’s economic stability.