Libyan Newswire

Gathering News From Libya

General

PMF seize missiles and shells in Anbar

Jul 27, 2024

A joint force from the 54th Brigade within the Popular Mobilization Forces Command in Anbar Governorate and the 9th Regiment found missiles and mortar shells belonging to the remnants of the terrorist “ISIS” in Al-Amiriya District.

The Popular Mobilization Commission stated in a statement, “This came during a security operation based on accurate information, where the force was able, after identifying and determining the required targets, to find missiles and mortar shells belonging to the remnants of the terrorist “ISIS” in Al-Amiriya District.”

The statement added, “The force was able to remove the seized items without any significant damage to prevent their terrorist exploitation.”

Source: National Iraqi News Agency

By lnw.admin

Related Post

General

Enemy shelling causes fires to break out in Adeisseh, Mays al-Jabal

Jul 27, 2024
General

Govt denies rumors on images of new design of Egyptian passport

Jul 27, 2024
General

Bushkian says legal industrialists protected, violators beseiged

Jul 27, 2024