PMF seize missiles and shells in Anbar

A joint force from the 54th Brigade within the Popular Mobilization Forces Command in Anbar Governorate and the 9th Regiment found missiles and mortar shells belonging to the remnants of the terrorist “ISIS” in Al-Amiriya District.

The Popular Mobilization Commission stated in a statement, “This came during a security operation based on accurate information, where the force was able, after identifying and determining the required targets, to find missiles and mortar shells belonging to the remnants of the terrorist “ISIS” in Al-Amiriya District.”

The statement added, “The force was able to remove the seized items without any significant damage to prevent their terrorist exploitation.”

Source: National Iraqi News Agency