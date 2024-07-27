Libyan Newswire

Arrest of 4 persons accused of drug trafficking in Baghdad

Jul 27, 2024

The Federal Police forces arrested 4 persons accused of drug trafficking in the Al-Hurriya area in Baghdad.

The Ministry of Interior stated in a statement, that: “Within the implementation of the regional inspection duty in the Al-Hurriya area, a force from the Fifth Brigade of the Federal Police, in cooperation with the Al-Kadhimiya Narcotics Office, the Security Office and the Al-Hurriya Intelligence Division, arrested 4 accused red-handed, and seized in their possession (13 grams of crystal narcotic substance, 15 mg of an unknown white substance, 6 pipes for use, two electronic scales, 5 phones of different types), and the accused were referred with the seized materials to the competent authorities.”

Source: National Iraqi News Agency

