PM: We are keen on supporting national industry



Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli asserted the state is keen on supporting and encouraging the national industry and solving any problems facing investors.

The industry sector is the “hope” for boosting the Egyptian economy, added the premier at a press conference following his inspection tour of a number of factories in Alexandria governorate on Saturday 3/8/2024.

Madbouli said his inspection tours of project and production sites across the country are meant to support and expand industrial activities and ensure that immediate decisions are taken to solve problems hampering economic and industrial development, which, he added is important to save time for the private sector and investors.

When the issue is so important, such as in the case of second Margham area in Alexandra, prompt action has to be taken to identify and resolve all problems, he said, noting that a meeting will be held next week to solve the issue of this particular area, which has to do with the whole place and does not concern one factory

alone.

Source: State Information Service Egypt