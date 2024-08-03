PM inspects Nile Linen Group factory in Alexandria



Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli inspected, during his tour on Saturday 3/8/2024 in Alexandria Public Free Zone, Nile Linen Group for textile.

Madbouli conducted an extended tour of the factory that included a number of production lines and an outlet which displays several products.

Madbouli lauded the diversity and the high quality of the products.

The PM listened to a detailed explanation from the board chairman of the company, Saeed Ahmed, on the production and export capabilities of the factory.

The company’s annual production capacity stands at 55 million square meters of textiles, with revenues exceeding 100 million dollars, according to Ahmed.

The company exports more than 80% of its products, he said, adding that it employs more than 2,000 workers.

Nile Linen Group is one of the fastest-growing global conglomerates in Egypt with business in home textile products. It is a fully integrated manufacturer and exporter of bed linen, table linen, and kitchen towels.

Source: State Information Service

