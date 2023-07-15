PM From Al-Muthanna: The Three-Year Budget Is The First In The Country, And We Have A Project To Invest Money In A Way That Improves The Living Conditions Of Citizens

The Prime Minister, Muhammad al-Sudani affirmed that the three-year budget is the first in the country, and we have a project to invest money in a way that improves the living conditions of citizens.

He said during his attendance at the annual conference on the anniversary of the twentieth revolution, which is held by al-Dhwalim clans in the city of Rumaitha, Al-Muthanna Governorate: We have allocated 450 billion dollars to Al-Muthanna Governorate to activate all projects, and there will be a special committee that will attend next week in the province to invest it.

He added that Al-Muthanna Governorate contributed with its people in formulating the history of modern Iraq, and we would not exaggerate if we said that the form of modern Iraq began from this land.

He continued: The twentieth revolution is a landmark, and it is tangible evidence of national unity after centuries of colonialism and the shedding of Iraqi blood

He explained that the revolution created a national awareness that contributed to the independence of Iraq after the people responded to the call of the religious authority at that time, indicating that reviving and remembering these occasions is part of the fulfillment of immortal stations, and we are in dire need of these values in our current time.

Al-Sudani said: We are facing the challenge of building the state, and this matter requires to sacrifice and courage, and we are at a crossroads, either building the state or chaos.

He added: We will not compliment any party on the interest of building the country, and we are facing a difficult road, and we have set our priorities in building the state from providing services, eliminating poverty and confronting corruption.

He continued: He who thinks that the clan is a threat to the state is mistaken, and the clans have stations that support the prestige of the state and the rule of law.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency