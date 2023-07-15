Ohnmacht: The German Embassy returns to work from Tripoli.

The German Ambassador to Libya, Michael Ohnmacht, announced yesterday that the majority of German diplomats have moved to their duty station in Tripoli after nine years in Tunisia.

Ohnmacht described in a tweet that this procedure is another big step to strengthen relations with Libya.

"The majority of German diplomats are now moving permanently to their duty station in Tripoli. One of their main goals for the next year is to make it possible that all colleagues, including the visa team, can move to Libya." Ohnmacht said.

Source: Libyan News Agency