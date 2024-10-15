Morocco, Belgium Ink New MoU to Fight Transnational Crime



Rabat – Morocco’s Presidency of the Public Prosecutor’s Office signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with its Belgian counterpart on Tuesday in Rabat. This new agreement seeks to boost cooperation in multiple areas, particularly in fighting transnational organized crime.

This MoU, signed by Morocco’s Top Prosecutor El Hassan Daki, who is also the King’s Attorney General at the Court of Cassation, and Belgian peer Federal Prosecutor Ann Fransan, aims to develop technical programs designed to facilitate the sharing of experiences between the two institutions. The main goal is to enhance international cooperation and improve the effectiveness of activities within the institutions’ jurisdiction in both countries.

During the meeting, both parties discussed means to strengthen bilateral cooperation in judicial and technical matters, particularly in combating organized crime in all its forms. A key focus was on the exchange of expertise and experiences related to the operations of the public ministry in both

nations, including the organization of seminars and scientific conferences, as well as information sharing and visits.

The meeting also served as an opportunity to review the significant advancements in Morocco’s justice system and to highlight the country’s distinguished experience concerning the independence of the judiciary and the public ministry.

On this occasion, Daki told the press that the signing of the MoU establishes a solid foundation for advancing bilateral cooperation. He noted that this agreement will reinforce mechanisms related to bilateral conventions with Belgium and the provisions of criminal procedure concerning international cooperation. Daki expressed, in this regard, his optimism that this partnership would boost the development of various areas, including legislation and training.

Fransan, for his part, underscored the MoU’s importance in the context of international judicial cooperation between the two countries. She highlighted the excellent collaboration between Morocco and Belg

ium in counter-terrorism efforts.

Source: Agence Marocaine De Presse