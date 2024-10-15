UN: Jordan Reiterates Support for Morocco’s National Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity



United Nations (New York) – Jordan on Monday reaffirmed, in New York, its support for the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Morocco, while welcoming the autonomy plan presented by the Kingdom to definitively resolve the regional dispute over the Sahara.

“We insist on respecting the legitimate rights of the brotherly Kingdom of Morocco to sovereignty over its lands and its territorial integrity,” said the representative of Jordan, Ahmad Samir Habashneh, before the members of the 4th Committee of the UN General Assembly.

He also highlighted the efforts of the UN Secretary-General and his personal envoy for the Moroccan Sahara aimed at relaunching the political process with a view to achieving a realistic and lasting solution to this regional dispute, in accordance with international law and the Security Council’s resolutions.

Source: Agence Marocaine De Presse