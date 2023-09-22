Ministry of Tourism and Traditional Industries publishes a report on the damage extent of Wadi Al-Kuf as a result of floods.

The Ministry of Tourism and Traditional Industries issued a report in which it presented the extent damage of Wadi Al-Kuf, one of the most important tourist attractions in, (Jabal al-Akhdar), the Green Mountain region.

The ministry said in its report published yesterday, Thursday, that the valley was subjected to extensive damage as a result of the floods and torrent rains that swept the region during the past week, and led to the collapse and erosion of roads and a large number of buildings in cities, villages and towns.

Added, that the floods washed away the road and the old Wadi Al-Kuf bridge, and the appearance of the surface of the valley stream changed, consisting of dense vegetation, including semi-evergreen forest trees, pastoral plants, and oak, wallflower, juniper, carob and pine trees, which are the source of the production of a variety of honey. Where the middle of the valley, with its stunning views and the forests had disappeared.

The report pointed to the accumulation of rubble resulting from torrents and floods around the mouth of the valley in the Jirjar area, which contains beaches and sea turtle reserves.

Wadi Al-Kuf, located west of the city of Al-Bayda, is one of the most important tourist areas in the Green Mountain. It is a natural reserve, covering an area of eight thousand hectares, extending a distance of approximately 54 kilometers, and containing formations, stunning views, and dense vegetation, which form tables for wild animals, birds, and reptiles.

Source: Libyan News Agency