Interpol announces that it will send teams to Libya to support the search and identification of unidentified bodies.

The Interior Ministry of the Government of National Unity announced that the General Secretariat of Interpol has expressed its readiness to provide technical assistance with the beginning of the flood disaster in eastern Libya.

It added that an Emirati team specialized in identifying victims' identities began its work in the areas affected by the floods, after coordination with it through the Arab and International Criminal Police Office. .

The General Secretariat of Interpol confirmed that it will send teams from other countries to support search and rescue efforts and identify bodies.

Source: Libyan News Agency