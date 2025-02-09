Al-Abed and Malta’s Ambassador Discuss Training Collaboration

Tripoli: Minister of Labor and Rehabilitation, Ali Al-Abed Al-Rida, engaged in discussions with the Ambassador of Malta to Libya, Charles Saliba, to explore avenues for enhancing cooperation between Libya and Malta in the realms of training and rehabilitation.

According to Libyan News Agency, Al-Abed emphasized the significance of the deep-rooted bilateral relations between the two nations and underscored the importance of bolstering the partnership to develop vocational training programs. These initiatives are aimed at contributing to the ministry’s goals and strategy through the specialized training centers and entities under its jurisdiction.

The meeting culminated in an agreement to establish a joint cooperation framework, which involves signing an agreement focused on exchanging expertise and implementing specialized training programs tailored to the labor market’s demands.