Minister of Tourism Engages Spanish Ambassador on Boosting Tourism and Traditional Industries

Tripoli: GNU Minister of Tourism and Traditional Industries, Nasr el-Din Al-Fizani, engaged in discussions with the Spanish Ambassador to Libya, Javier Soria, to explore prospects for Libyan-Spanish cooperation in tourism and traditional industries.

According to Libyan News Agency, Al-Fizani highlighted Libya’s tourist attractions, cultural diversity, geographical location, and moderate climate as key elements for developing a strategic partnership with other nations. This initiative is part of the “Return to Life” plan by the Government of National Unity (GNU), aimed at transforming Libya into a competitive tourist destination, capitalizing on the current security stability.

The minister conveyed his commitment to enhancing cooperation by resuming direct European flights to and from Tripoli and simplifying related procedures. He emphasized his aspiration for other EU nations to emulate the agreements reached with countries like Spain, Greece, and Malta, which allow visa issuance directly from Tripoli.

So

ria expressed his willingness to ease the visa process for Libyan citizens across the EU and to establish new airline routes with Libya. He also conveyed his intention to support Libya’s tourism development plan, acknowledging the country’s tourism potential.