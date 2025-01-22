Libya, Algeria, and Tunisia Discuss Joint Cooperation to Secure Borders

Tripoli: A meeting held in the Algerian capital yesterday evening, which included Libya, Algeria, and Tunisia, was devoted to discussing securing the common borders and combating crime and illegal migration.

According to Libyan News Agency, the GNU Ministry of Interior stated that this meeting, within the framework of joint security cooperation and coordination between the three countries, focused on addressing the challenges of illegal migration and strengthening joint cooperation mechanisms to confront this phenomenon.

In this meeting, Libya was represented by the head of the Border Guard Service affiliated with the Ministry of Interior, highlighting the importance placed on regional security collaboration.