General Company for Paper and Printing Holds 2025 Assembly Meeting

TRIPOLI: The General Assembly of the General Company for Paper and Printing convened its annual meeting for 2025 on Wednesday, chaired by the Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development in the Government of National Unity, Mabrouka Togui. The assembly gathered key figures including the Chairman of the General Authority for Press, Abdul Razzaq Al-Dahesh, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Libyan News Agency, Abdul Basit Ahmed Abu-Dayia, and the acting General Manager of the company, Al-Mabrouk Al-Harama.

According to Libyan News Agency, the meeting focused on reviewing the administrative, financial, and legal aspects of the company, alongside the workflow, employee conditions, and strategies for adapting to modern technologies. The aim is to align with labor market demands and enhance competition in the printing and advertising sectors.

The agenda included discussions on restructuring the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Authority, reorganizing the company’s specializations, approving financial statements and budgets, and examining the administrative structure and organizational studies. Other topics covered were the internal organization of the company, health insurance for employees, and the appointment of an external auditor for the company’s accounts.

Decisions made during the meeting, held at the company’s Tripoli headquarters, involved forming a new Board of Directors and Supervisory Authority, approving financial statements and general budgets from 2006 to 2019, and appointing an external auditor. The assembly tasked Al-Mabrouk Al-Harama with developing proposals for organizational structures, departmental divisions, and a work plan for the new administration to benefit workers and serve national interests.