Military Intelligence Announces Arrest of ISIS “Salaries Distributor” North of Baghdad

Baghdad: The Military Intelligence Directorate announced today the arrest of a member of the ISIS terrorist organization who served as the salaries distributor for the group’s elements north of Baghdad. The operation was carried out based on precise intelligence information and in coordination with the Federal Intelligence and Investigations Agency (Tarmiyah Division). Units from the 6th Infantry Division successfully apprehended the suspect.

According to National Iraqi News Agency, the detainee is wanted under Article (4/1) of the Anti-Terrorism Law and has been handed over to the competent authorities to complete legal procedures.

