The Dollar Exchange Rate Rises Against The Iraqi Dinar In Local Markets

Baghdad: The dollar exchange rate witnessed a significant increase against the Iraqi dinar in the capital’s markets on Thursday. The selling price reached 144,750 Iraqi dinars for $100, and the buying price reached 142,750 dinars for $100.

According to National Iraqi News Agency, this development in the currency exchange market has sparked discussions among financial analysts and economists. The fluctuation in the exchange rate is attributed to a variety of factors, including economic policies and market demand for foreign currency.

Local traders and businesses are closely monitoring the situation as the rising exchange rate could affect the cost of imported goods and services. This shift may have broader implications on the purchasing power of consumers and overall economic stability in the region.