Man Arrested for Killing Mother After Falsely Claiming Suicide

Diwaniyah: Security forces in Diwaniyah arrested a man who killed his mother after claiming she had committed suicide.

According to National Iraqi News Agency, Diwaniyah Police Director, Major General Najah Al-Bayati, stated that only 24 hours had passed since the murder of a woman in her forties when security forces began their investigations. The woman’s son had initially claimed that she had committed suicide.

Major General Al-Bayati detailed that the security forces, after gathering information from private sources, set up a tight ambush which led to the arrest of the victim’s son. Upon confrontation with the evidence, the son confessed to the crime, revealing that he had shot her due to family disputes. The suspect has been detained by the judiciary, pending referral to the competent court.