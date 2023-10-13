Mikdad: Israel the primary responsible for dangerous escalation in region … Abdollahian: Syria has a key role in supporting Palestine

Damascus, Foreign and Expatiates Minister Fayssal Mikdad affirmed that the primary party responsible for the dangerous escalation in the region is the Israeli occupation and its crimes against the Palestinians and ignorance of their rights.

Minister Mikdad’s statements came in the press conference held in Damascus with his Iranian counterpart Hussein Amir-Abdollahian.

Mikdad added that the European countries and the US prevent food and medicine to reach the Palestinian people, and the occupation destroys dozens of hospitals, just as the Nazis did in the World War II.

The occupation targets Palestinians in the Gaza Strip with weapons of mass destruction and has killed hundreds of children over the past few days, Mikdad went on to say.

Mikdad underlined that Israel greatly insult the international humanitarian law through its continuous attacks that have not stopped against the Palestinian people during the past week.

The minister noted that the occupation’s attacks did not only include the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, but also included all parts of the region, and “Israel” must be held accountable for that.

Syria’s firm stance has always been standing by the Palestinian people until their land is liberated and their independent state is established, Mikdad reiterated.

“All Arab and Islamic states support the decision taken by the Palestinian resistance to defend Palestinians’ right. The resistance has examined the matter carefully before carrying out these heroic acts. Israeli enemy and those states supporting it must not pursue any expansion of aggression in the region,” Mikdad highlighted.

Minister Abdollahian, in turn, said I have met with President al-Assad and held very important discussion about the recent developments in Palestine and the Israeli occupation attacks.

The Gaza Strip needs urgent international support to lift the siege imposed by the Israeli occupation on it and stop the Israel’s war crimes, Abdollahian underscored.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency