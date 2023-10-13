HoR Foreign Affairs Committee discusses the role of the African Union in resolving the Libyan crisis.

Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives, “Youssef Al-Aqouri,” met with the Minister Plenipotentiary for African Affairs and the Prime Minister of the government designated by Parliament, “Issa Abdel Majeed,” Thursday, at the headquarters of the House of Representatives in the city of Benghazi.

Al-Aqouri explained that the meeting discussed the role of the African Union with regard to the Libyan situation, and the mechanism of its participation in resolving the political crisis, given that Libya is a founding state of the African Union and a major and effective member of the African Union, according to what was published by the official spokesman for Parliament, Abdullah Bleheq, on his official page on the website.

Al-Aqouri added that he reviewed with Issa the current political situation, and the ability of African countries and the African Union to provide support and advice to reach a political solution that satisfies all Libyan parties.

Source: Libyan News Agency