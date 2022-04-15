Migrant sea crossings to Italy double in 2021: report

Published by

Al-Araby

Migrant sea crossings to Italy nearly doubled in 2021, according to a report released this week by an Italian migration assistance network. Just over 67,000 migrants arrived in Italy by sea in 2021, compared with 34,154 the previous year, according to the new report by Centro Astalli, the largest member of a network of religious, state and charitable organisations that provide services for refugees and migrants across Italy. The number of unaccompanied minors making the dangerous journey across the Mediterranean also increased by 102%, for whom “the Italian state often fails to guarantee speci…

