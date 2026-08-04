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Mayor of Surman Urges Immediate Government Action to Address City Crisis

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Surman: The mayor of Surman, Mohsen Al-Shaftari, has made an urgent appeal for intervention following recent clashes that have left the city in a dire state. Describing the situation as "tragic," Al-Shaftari is calling on the government and relevant authorities to act swiftly to contain the escalating crisis. According to Libyan News Agency, Al-Shaftari expressed his concerns during an interview with Libya Al-Ahrar TV, emphasizing the need for immediate government involvement to manage the aftermath of the clashes. He urged that swift action is necessary to prevent further deterioration of the situation and to protect the residents of Surman.

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