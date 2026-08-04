Bitget Integrates TradingView Charts for Commodities (CFD) Market

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has upgraded its CFD platform with a native TradingView integration, bringing professional-grade market analysis and order execution into a single interface. The enhancement reflects a broader evolution in trading platform design, where reducing friction has become as important as expanding market access.

As traders increasingly participate across assets, the trading experience has become fragmented between analysis and execution. Active traders rely on external charting platforms to monitor markets before returning to their exchange to place trades, creating unnecessary delays during fast-moving market conditions. Bitget’s latest upgrade removes that disconnect by embedding TradingView directly into the CFD trading experience.

TradingView now serves as the default charting interface for Bitget CFD, allowing users to analyze markets and execute trades from the same screen. The integration includes customizable chart layouts, split-screen market monitoring, an extensive library of technical indicators, and advanced drawing tools, enabling traders to monitor multiple markets while executing positions without leaving the platform.

“With this integration we’ve removed the friction of switching between live charts in CFD trading; providing efficiency for traders to capitalize on market opportunities.” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget.

The upgrade builds on Bitget’s broader Universal Exchange vision of creating a unified trading environment across asset classes. While much of the industry’s focus has been on expanding access to new markets, Bitget is equally focused on simplifying how users interact with those markets by reducing the operational complexity between research, analysis, and execution.

Bitget CFD enables users to trade global financial markets, including commodities, foreign exchange, and indices, through a single USDT-settled account. The addition of TradingView further strengthens the platform’s analytical capabilities while supporting a more streamlined workflow for active traders seeking institutional-grade tools within a unified trading experience.

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About Bitget

Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 500+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships such as MotoGP . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry’s lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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