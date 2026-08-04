Dbeibeh Reaffirms Government’s Commitment to Supporting Libyan Board of Medical Specialties

Tripoli: Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting the Libyan Board of Medical Specialties and taking the necessary measures to strengthen its capabilities and improve the training environment, contributing to enhancing the competence of resident doctors, improving the quality of specialty training programs, and advancing healthcare services provided to citizens across the country.

According to Libyan News Agency, the remarks came during a meeting held on Tuesday with a delegation from the Libyan Board of Medical Specialties, which included Head of the Scientific Council for General Surgery Abdullah Jweid, Director of the Quality Department Abdulaziz Al-Rabti, Director of the Faculty Affairs Department Khaled Al-Taqaz, and Director of the Research Department Abdulhakim Galia. The meeting reviewed the Board's ongoing work and its current needs.

The delegation outlined the Board's role in training and qualifying physicians, its training capabilities, and the number of graduates, in addition to the main challenges facing medical education and training and the support required to improve performance and enhance the outcomes of medical training.