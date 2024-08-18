Massive rallies in Istanbul in solidarity with Palestine

Last night, Istanbul witnessed mass rallies in solidarity with the Palestinian people in the face of the Israeli aggression.

The demonstrators expressed their absolute solidarity with the people of Gaza as they face the barbarism of the Zionist enemy with hearts filled with faith and confidence in the return of the land of Palestine to its people, no matter the sacrifices.

The participants in the mass rallies denounced the policy of the West, led by the United States, which supports the Israeli crimes against a defenseless people whose land and homeland were stolen from them.

The demonstrators called on Islamic countries to take a serious stand alongside the suffering of the people of Gaza and the Palestinian people in general to prevent the Israeli enemy from continuing to commit its heinous crimes against the Palestinian people, stressing that silence on these crimes will encourage this arrogant enemy to continue this criminal approach.

