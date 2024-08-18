Maronite Patriarch hails Southerners’ resilience amid conflict



Maronite Patriarch Bechara Al-Rahi expressed deep concern over the worsening situation in southern Lebanon, where the ongoing conflict has plunged residents into what he described as “catastrophic” conditions.

In his Sunday sermon in Dimane, Al-Rahi highlighted the stark choices faced by the South Lebanon residents struggling to survive amidst the turmoil, sharing the dire situation of those who have reached out to him with accounts of their deplorable living conditions due to the ongoing conflict there.

“We have received letters from the South describing the disastrous conditions caused by the war,” Al-Rahi said, shedding light on the desperate pleas coming from affected communities. “In the face of this dark tunnel, our people are divided-some have been forced to flee, while others have remained steadfast on their land to preserve their livelihoods, bravely defying all challenges.”

The Patriarch hailed the resilience of those who have chosen to stay, praising their determination to protect their homes an

d maintain their way of life despite the overwhelming difficulties.

Al-Rahi also called attention to the broader political crisis facing Lebanon, emphasizing the critical need to elect a new President of the Republic. He pointed out that, with the current Parliament having lost its legislative authority amidst the ongoing political deadlock, the election of a new president is crucial for the country to navigate these challenging times.

Source : National news agency – Lebanon