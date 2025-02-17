Maghreb Forum for Intergenerational Communication Concludes Successfully

Khoms: The activities of the Maghreb Forum for Intergenerational Communication “Youth and Pioneers” concluded at the Khoms Youth House, marking the end of an event that brought together an elite group of Maghreb youth and pioneers. The forum aimed to foster communication between the younger generation and experienced individuals to share knowledge and cultural insights across the Maghreb region.

According to Libyan News Agency, the forum was characterized by its significant presence and active interaction between generations. The focus was on strengthening communication bridges between youth and experts, emphasizing the exchange of knowledge and cultures within the Maghreb. The event highlighted the importance of ongoing cooperation to achieve shared objectives.

Participants expressed a desire to broaden the scope of youth work to encompass the wider Arab world and international youth hostels. This expansion aims to enhance cultural exchange and deepen intergenerational cooperation. They also voiced their support for the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Youth Hostels in his mission to advance the youth movement.

At the conclusion of the forum, participants received commemorative gifts in recognition of their active involvement and their critical role in the success of this engaging experience. They expressed appreciation for the opportunity to directly communicate and exchange ideas with peers from different Maghreb countries.