National Development Authority Oversees Final Stages of Sirt Local Radio Building

Sirt: The Executive Director of the National Development Authority, Mahmoud Al-Farjani, closely monitored the final preparations for the Sirt Local Radio building, which is under the guidance of the Projects Department at the Authority. Accompanying him on this significant visit were the Director of Sirte Local Radio, Ali Al-Rifawi, several engineers, and representatives from the company responsible for the project’s implementation.

According to Libyan News Agency, Al-Rifawi informed that the completion of the building is at 95 percent. The structure comprises two floors, housing around 20 administrative offices and six studios, designed for both audio and visual purposes. He further mentioned that the equipment provided by the National Development Authority is being installed, highlighting the inclusion of new and modern studios, administrative offices, technical equipment, and a comprehensive air conditioning system.

Al-Rifai projected that the radio headquarters will be handed over within ten days, marking the beginning of its operations. Sirte Radio is set to launch in its renewed form as part of the service and awareness initiatives promoted by the National Development Agency.