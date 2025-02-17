Stephanie Khoury and Ambassadors Attend February Revolution Anniversary in Tripoli

Tripoli: The Acting Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, Stephanie Khoury, along with a number of ambassadors and heads of political missions accredited to Libya, arrived at Martyrs Square in Tripoli to participate in the celebrations of the 14th anniversary of the February 17 Revolution.

According to Libyan News Agency, the activities commemorating the 14th anniversary of the February Revolution were launched in Martyrs Square on Monday afternoon. The event saw a significant influx of citizens who gathered to celebrate this important occasion.