Lunit to Showcase Chest and Breast Radiology AI in Arab Health 2022

With its most mature product–Lunit INSIGHT CXR and Lunit INSIGHT MMG–now clinically used in more than 38 countries, the company expands its AI product line for radiology with Lunit INSIGHT DBT and Chest CT

Arab Health 2022 to be held both online and offline, 24-27 January at Dubai, UAE; Lunit booth #SC C53

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Lunit, a leading medical AI provider, will be present at Arab Health 2022, with its up-to-date, comprehensive AI solutions for chest and breast radiology. Lunit’s first showcase at Arab Health, the company will showcase the demo version of the brand new AI solution for Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) and Chest CT along with its most mature products, at booth #SC C53.

Lunit’s most mature products for radiology include AI solutions for chest x-ray, Lunit INSIGHT CXR, and for mammography, Lunit INSIGHT MMG. These products provide AI-powered detection of lesions that are suspicious of chest abnormalities and breast cancer with 96-99% accuracy and visualize the location of the findings. The software is clinically used in more than 480 medical sites in 38 countries. The company is now expanding Lunit INSIGHT product lines with DBT and chest CT solutions.

According to Lunit, its AI solution for DBT, ‘Lunit INSIGHT DBT’, can accelerate reading by handpicking the 3D slice image with suspicious lesions among multiple images. Its solution for CT is ‘Lunit INSIGHT Chest CT’, in which AI automatically generates the location, type, volume, and axial diameter of the detected nodule.

“Chest x-ray and mammography are the first-line examinations where you find suspicious diseases that can cause lung or breast cancer,” said Sunggyun Park, Chief Product Officer of Lunit. “CT and DBT are more sophisticated examinations where you can further evaluate the specification of nodules or distinguish cancer. At this stage, our AI will be able to assist radiologists to diagnose cancer faster, at a higher accuracy. The products are now under final validation, and expected to officially launch next year.”

“It is meaningful for us to showcase the demo of Lunit INSIGHT DBT and Lunit INSIGHT Chest CT at Arab Health, where we will be publicly demonstrating the solution for the first time to our potential users in the region,” said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. “From x-ray, mammography to Chest CT, DBT and more, we will keep working on developing innovative AI solutions to offer comprehensive medical imaging–to improve radiologist workflow and patient health.”

Lunit Booth

Visit booth #SC C53 for product demonstration for Lunit INSIGHT CXR, Lunit INSIGHT MMG, Lunit INSIGHT DBT, and Lunit INSIGHT Chest CT. Available from January 24 – 27, 2022, daily.

*Some of the products will be available for demonstration not only at the Lunit booth, but also displayed at our global partners’ booths: FUJIFILM, GE Healthcare, Philips, and Agfa.

