Libya’s Foreign Ministry Condemns Israeli Attacks on Gaza Strip

Tripoli: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Government of National Unity has condemned the Israeli attacks and called for decisive action to protect the Palestinian people. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation criticized the Israeli occupation forces’ recent actions in the Gaza Strip, which resulted in numerous Palestinian casualties.

According to Libyan News Agency, the Ministry’s statement described the Israeli attacks as a violation of international and humanitarian law and a breach of the ceasefire agreement. The Ministry urged for urgent measures to protect Palestinians from ongoing violations and to hold those responsible accountable. It emphasized the continuation of harmful policies affecting Palestinian rights.

The Ministry called on the international community and organizations to take necessary actions to safeguard lives and holy sites from aggression and violations of international laws. It reaffirmed Libya’s support for the Palestinian cause and solidarity with the Palestinian people’s struggle for their rights.