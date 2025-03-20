Al-Baour and Bangladeshi Ambassador Discuss Expatriate Workers and Illegal Immigration Cooperation

Tripoli: The Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Taher Al-Baour, engaged in discussions with the Bangladeshi Ambassador to Libya, Abul Hasanat Khair Al-Basheer, focusing on expatriate workers and collaboration in combating illegal immigration. The meeting took place at the Ministry’s headquarters in Tripoli and centered on regulating migrant labor and enhancing cooperation between the two nations.

According to Libyan News Agency, the discussions included the exploration of memoranda of understanding for political consultations, which aim to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation across various fields. Al-Baour emphasized the importance placed by the Government of National Unity on addressing illegal immigration in collaboration with countries of origin.

The Bangladeshi Ambassador praised Libya’s efforts in combating illegal immigration, highlighting the deportation operations conducted by the Libyan government on March 12, 2025. These operations successfully deported dozens of irregular Bangladeshi nationals, demonstrating the ongoing efforts to address the issue of illegal immigration.