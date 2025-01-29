Libyan Relief and World Food Program Assist Sudanese Refugees in Benghazi

Benghazi: The operations teams of the Libyan Relief and Humanitarian Works Authority, in collaboration with the World Food Program, today supervised the distribution of food aid to Sudanese refugees in Benghazi. The visit aimed to ensure that aid reached the intended recipients fairly and transparently, while also assessing the needs of the refugees to address any potential gaps.

According to Libyan News Agency, representatives from the World Food Program engaged with Sudanese refugees to gather feedback on the support provided. This interaction was crucial in understanding the effectiveness of the aid distribution and planning future assistance strategies.

Muhammad Al-Warfali, the official spokesman for the Libyan Relief and Humanitarian Works Authority, informed the Libyan Al-Anbaa newspaper that the operations teams are consistently working to deliver humanitarian aid. He highlighted that approximately 1,200 Sudanese families, comprising over 6,252 individuals, have received support. This effort is part of the Authority’s commitment to alleviating the hardships faced by refugees and ensuring ongoing cooperation with international partners to sustain humanitarian efforts.

Al-Warfali emphasized the importance of unified efforts in humanitarian work, stating that cooperation from all parties is essential to provide a decent life for the most vulnerable populations. The Authority remains dedicated to delivering aid within its available resources, striving to meet the needs of those it serves.