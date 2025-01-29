Hamad and Guinea-Bissau President Discuss Strengthening African Cooperation in Benghazi

Benghazi: The head of the Libyan government assigned by the House of Representatives, Osama Hamad, held talks in the city of Benghazi with the President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, Omar Sissoco Embalo, and his accompanying delegation, in the presence of a number of government ministers.

According to Libyan News Agency, Hamad welcomed the Guinean president, emphasizing the significance of the visit in bolstering the political, economic, and social partnership between the two countries. He commended the decision to open a consulate for Guinea-Bissau in Benghazi, viewing it as a step toward enhancing diplomatic and economic cooperation.

The Prime Minister expressed Libya’s gratitude for Guinea-Bissau’s support in international and African forums and acknowledged its role in achieving Libyan national reconciliation. He highlighted the importance of an African solution to the Libyan crisis, urging the new UN mission leadership to respect African efforts in this matter.

For his part, the President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau conveyed his hopes for the Libyan elections to be conducted in a free and fair manner. He stressed that resolving the Libyan crisis is the responsibility of the African Union, which prioritizes the stability of Libya.

President Umaro Sissoco Embalo announced the formation of joint ministerial committees between the two countries to boost cooperation in multiple areas, expressing gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality.