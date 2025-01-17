Libyan-Kuwaiti Cultural Collaboration Explored in Rabat

Rabat: Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development “Mabrouka Togui” engaged in discussions with “Mohammed Al-Jassar,” the Secretary-General of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters in Kuwait, focusing on enhancing cultural ties between Libya and Kuwait. The dialogue centered around the possibility of organizing cultural weeks in both countries to foster a mutual exchange of cultural and artistic expertise.

According to Libyan News Agency, the meeting occurred alongside the Conference of Ministers Responsible for Cultural Affairs in the Arab World, held in Rabat. The talks included plans to host a Kuwaiti cultural week in Libya and a Libyan cultural week in Kuwait. This initiative aims to coincide with Kuwait’s designation as the Arab Capital of Culture for the current year, highlighting the potential for strengthened cultural exchanges and collaboration.