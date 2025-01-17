Libya Participates in Regional Meeting on Enhancing Business Integrity and Public-Private Partnership in the Middle East and North Africa

Cairo: Libya participated in the regional meeting hosted by the National Academy for Combating Corruption in Cairo on “Enhancing Business Integrity and Partnership between the Public and Private Sectors in the Middle East and North Africa Region”.

According to Libyan News Agency, the Libyan delegation participating in the meeting, organized in cooperation with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the League of Arab States, and the Palestinian Anti-Corruption Commission, was headed by the Advisor to the Chairman of the Administrative Control Authority and Director of the Office for Monitoring Anti-Money Laundering and Recovering Smuggled and Looted Assets, Ibrahim Ali.

During the meeting, discussions focused on ways to support the role of the private sector in combating corruption and improving the business environment in partnership with the government sector.

The meeting was also attended by notable figures such as the Regional Representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in the Middle East and North Africa, Christina Albertin, Minister Plenipotentiary Maha Bakhit, Director of the Legal Affairs Department at the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States, and the Head of the Palestinian Anti-Corruption Commission, Rasha Amarneh. Other participants included representatives of oversight and anti-corruption bodies, international and regional organizations, relevant experts, and leaders of the National Academy for Combating Corruption.

The meeting reviewed various discussion panels on the importance of developing public-private sector partnerships, the main incentives for enhancing the private sector’s role in combating corruption, and how to benefit from corruption risk assessment tools.

Common challenges and ways to overcome them were highlighted, with presentations on prominent international initiatives to improve the investment climate through effective governance systems and enhanced transparency and accountability.

The meeting led to several outcomes, including an agreement to support public-private sector partnerships for enhancing integrity standards and combating corruption, expanding electronic services, reducing paper transactions, and activating international cooperation frameworks. It also focused on exchanging expertise to enhance technical support between relevant authorities and international institutions, and on enhancing periodic dialogue between agencies concerned with combating corruption and private sector institutions.

Attendees also advocated for encouraging the establishment of investment support units in anti-corruption agencies to address investor complaints and facilitate the removal of obstacles facing investment projects, while supporting scientific research in governance and combating corruption in both the public and private sectors.

This meeting aligns with the fifth session of the Conference of the States Parties to the Arab Convention against Corruption and aims to exchange visions and draw a joint roadmap towards improving the business environment to achieve economic and social development.