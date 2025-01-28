Libyan-Korean Center Launches Free Training Courses for Youth

Tripoli: The Libyan-Korean Center has announced the commencement of its 2025 training program, designed to enhance the skills of young Libyans in both professional and scientific fields. These courses aim to align with labor market demands and bolster the capabilities of the national workforce.

According to Libyan News Agency, the training courses cover a range of specializations, including car fault detection, electrical control circuits, computers and information technology, tailoring and sewing, and the English language. This initiative is part of the center’s ongoing efforts to support national competencies and prepare participants for the labor market, with a particular focus on professional fields and entrepreneurship.

The center emphasized that all courses are available to both men and women at no cost. This initiative falls within the framework of the Ministry of Labor and Rehabilitation’s strategy to support Libya’s economic development by investing in human resource development.

Recognized as one of the leading training institutions in Libya, the Libyan-Korean Center offers specialized training programs in collaboration with experts in various professional fields. Through these programs, the center aims to enhance workforce efficiency and prepare young people to contribute effectively to building the national economy.