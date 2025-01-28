Drug Enforcement Agency Delegation Explores Cooperation with US Counterparts in Cairo

Cairo: A face-to-face meeting between the Drug Enforcement Agency and the US Drug Enforcement Branch took place today, with the primary focus on enhancing collaboration in drug control efforts. The delegation of the Drug Enforcement Agency, led by Major General Khaled Al-Mabrouk Abdel Nabi, engaged in discussions with the Director of the US Drug Enforcement Branch, his deputy, and his advisor. The meeting was attended by several officers from the Drug Enforcement Agency.

According to Libyan News Agency, the Ministry of Interior highlighted that the meeting concentrated on the exchange of information and expertise related to combating drug smuggling and limiting its spread. It also reviewed the most prominent challenges to international efforts in this field and proposed joint mechanisms to address them effectively.

This initiative is part of the Ministry of Interior’s broader efforts to enhance cooperation with international partners, which contributes to supporting security and stability and combating cross-border organized crime.