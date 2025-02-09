Libyan Foreign Ministry Condemns Israeli Statements on Palestinian State

Tripoli: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Government of National Unity in Libya has expressed strong condemnation of recent Israeli statements regarding the establishment of a Palestinian state on territories belonging to Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Egypt. The ministry denounced these remarks as provocative and rejected them entirely.

According to Libyan News Agency, the ministry issued a statement labeling the Israeli calls as a dangerous escalation and a blatant violation of international law. The statement described these remarks as an unacceptable encroachment on the sovereignty of states and the rights of peoples, urging the international community to deliver a clear and firm condemnation.

The ministry highlighted its categorical rejection of what it terms as extremist and aggressive Israeli positions, which it believes contribute to regional tension and escalate conflicts. It emphasized that these attempts would not succeed in obscuring the established truth that the Israeli occupation remains the fundamental root of the conflict, posing a significant barrier to peace and stability in the region.

Furthermore, the ministry reiterated Libya’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Egypt in countering such claims, calling on the international community to take decisive action against these violations of sovereignty and international law. The statement affirmed Libya’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people’s rights, emphasizing the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital as a prerequisite for regional peace.

The ministry also warned against ongoing Israeli actions in the occupied West Bank, such as incursions and settlement expansions, which it argues only serve to fuel the conflict and undermine efforts towards a comprehensive peace agreement.