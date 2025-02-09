Government Calls for Emergency Arab League Summit Over Israeli Statements

Tripoli: The government assigned by parliament has called on the Arab League to convene an emergency Arab summit in response to statements made by the government of the Zionist entity concerning the establishment of a Palestinian state on lands belonging to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

According to Libyan News Agency, the government issued a statement today expressing strong condemnation and absolute denunciation of these statements. It emphasized its solidarity and unwavering support for Saudi Arabia, asserting that any violation of its sovereignty and national security is a violation of Arab national security as a whole.

The statement further described the Israeli government’s remarks as a blatant violation of Saudi sovereignty and an attack on the historical and legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to establish an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital. It highlighted these actions as clear violations of international law and the United Nations Charter.

The government underscored that the fixed and legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state are non-negotiable and cannot be diminished by any deals or dictates. It stressed that these rights are intrinsic and inalienable.