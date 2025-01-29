Libyan Customs Authority Celebrates International Customs Day

Tripoli: The Libyan Customs Authority celebrated International Customs Day today, Wednesday, marking the occasion that falls on January 26 each year. The event was held under the slogan “Customs fulfills its commitments with efficiency, security and prosperity.”

According to Libyan News Agency, the celebration took place in the International Conference Hall at the Customs Training and Studies Institute located in the Customs City in Salah al-Din, Tripoli. It was attended by prominent officials, customs leaders, and representatives from government and economic sectors, alongside international delegations.

The ceremony featured several visual presentations highlighting the Customs Authority’s role in security and economic spheres. Additionally, a sports show was conducted by the Customs Union Sports Club, adding a dynamic aspect to the event.

The Authority emphasized that the celebration underscores the crucial role customs play as a pillar of economic and security stability. Customs efforts facilitate trade, enhance control measures, combat smuggling and drugs, and ensure border security, all of which contribute to the broader goal of national prosperity.