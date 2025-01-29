Al-Namroush Discusses Fuel Crisis in Western Region

Zawiya: The commander of the Western Coast Military Region, Lieutenant General Salah al-Din al-Namroush, engaged in discussions today with Imad bin Koura, the head of the Zawiya Oil Refining Company Management Committee, regarding the fuel crisis affecting the western region.

According to Libyan News Agency, the meeting, which included several department managers from the company, focused on addressing the fuel crisis and explored strategies to secure the refinery. Ensuring the continuity of refining and distribution operations was highlighted as essential to maintaining stable fuel supplies.

Al-Namroush emphasized the necessity of ongoing coordination between the Western Coast Military Region and the Zawiya Company. He underscored that securing the refinery is a top priority due to its crucial role in the fuel supply chain for the western region.

Both parties agreed to strengthen coordination and cooperation mechanisms to ensure uninterrupted operations at the refinery. This collaboration aims to protect refinery workers and guarantee a steady and reliable fuel supply to the western region.