Libya and Spain Strengthen Ties on Historic Building Preservation and Restoration

Tripoli: Libya and Spain are actively exploring avenues to enhance cooperation in the preservation and restoration of historic buildings. The head of the Antiquities Authority recently engaged in discussions with the Spanish Ambassador to Libya, focusing on advancing archaeological studies between the two nations.

According to Libyan News Agency, the meeting, which took place at the Authority’s headquarters on Sunday, aimed to foster joint efforts in conservation and restoration of archaeological sites. The discussions also highlighted the potential use of modern archiving applications to support these initiatives.

Additionally, the dialogue between the two parties addressed critical issues such as combating the illegal trafficking of cultural property. They also explored the organization of joint workshops and the exchange of expert visits, which could significantly benefit both countries in their preservation efforts.