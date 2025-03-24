Deportation of Illegal Nigerian Immigrants from Libya

Tripoli: The Anti-Illegal Immigration Agency has announced the deportation of Nigerian immigrants who were residing illegally in the country. The deportation took place on Tuesday, facilitated through the agency’s deportation office at Mitiga International Airport in Tripoli. This action was carried out following the completion of necessary deportation procedures related to their travel documents, as the immigrants were found to be in violation of Libyan laws.

According to Libyan News Agency, the office has not specified the exact number of individuals deported. However, it has been communicated that the process of deporting illegal immigrants continues to be in effect. The agency remains committed to enforcing immigration laws and maintaining the legal framework concerning foreign nationals residing in Libya.