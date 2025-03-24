Security Operations Target Illegal Migrants in Southern Libya

Tripoli: Desert patrols of the Southern Region Anti-Illegal Migration Authority, in cooperation with security units, carried out intensive security operations to seize migrants and combat smuggling in desert areas. The operations are part of ongoing efforts to address migration challenges in the region.

According to Libyan News Agency, these patrols successfully seized over 50 migrants of various nationalities between the Al-Jufra and Al-Fuqaha regions. Additionally, more than 35 migrants were intercepted between the Al-Shuwayrif and Brak Al-Shati regions. This coordinated effort highlights the authorities’ commitment to curbing illegal migration and disrupting smuggling networks.

The Southern Region Anti-Illegal Migration Authority confirmed that the apprehended migrants were transferred to the Brak Al-Shati branch shelter center. Meanwhile, patrols continue to track desert routes and smuggling pathways, emphasizing the ongoing nature of this security mission.