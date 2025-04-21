Libya and Egypt Ink MoU to Enhance Vocational Training Standards

Cairo: The Center for Quality Assurance and Vocational Standardization at the Ministry of Labor and Rehabilitation and the National Council for Training and Education of Egypt signed a memorandum of understanding yesterday. The signing ceremony took place on the sidelines of the 51st session of the Arab Labor Conference and was attended by several dignitaries, including the Minister of Labor and Rehabilitation, Ali Al-Abed, the Libyan Ambassador to the League of Arab States, and other officials from both sides.

According to Libyan News Agency, the agreement seeks to bolster joint cooperation in institutional and programmatic accreditation, improve the quality of training, and issue professional competency certificates aligned with international standards. This includes applying ISO standards in Libya’s vocational training sector.

Al-Abed highlighted that this initiative marks the beginning of implementing a national plan aimed at achieving international accreditation. He praised Egypt’s experience as a successful model in quality and accreditation, noting that this agreement is a historic milestone in developing Libya’s training sector. He also revealed that the center has started implementing five international standard specifications as part of the accreditation project.

Talaat Abdel Qawi, Vice President of the National Council for Training and Education, expressed his satisfaction with the partnership, underscoring the significance of Arab collaboration in human development and vocational training.