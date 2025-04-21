Saudi Arabia and Egypt Reaffirm Stance Against Foreign Interference in Libya

Cairo: A Saudi-Egyptian statement has underscored the importance of respecting Libya’s sovereignty and unity, firmly rejecting all forms of interference in the country’s internal affairs. This strong stance comes amid ongoing concerns about foreign involvement in Libya.

According to Libyan News Agency, Saudi Arabia and Egypt have reiterated their call for the withdrawal of all foreign forces, mercenaries, and foreign fighters from Libyan territory. The declaration was made in a joint statement from the Follow-up and Political Consultation Committee, a body representing both nations. The meeting was chaired by Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Ati and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

The joint statement not only emphasized the need to uphold Libya’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity but also highlighted the critical importance of conducting simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections. This position was detailed in a publication by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its official website, marking a unified regional effort to stabilize Libya and ensure its future governance.